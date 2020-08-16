Young woman pushed into Royal Canal in 'racially motivated incident'

Gardaí in Finglas who are investigating an alleged racially motivated incident that occurred between Lock 11 and 12 of The Royal Canal, Dublin 15 at approximately 7.25p.m. on Friday evening are appealing for witnesses.

An incident occurred when a young woman was racially abused by a number of youths on the side of the canal and then the lady was pushed into the canal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are asking that anyone with information in relation to this incident should make contact with investigating Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station, in particular anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666111, or any Garda Station.