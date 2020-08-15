LATEST: Cases surge again in several counties but numbers in Offaly remain low

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have surged in a number of counties again today but the number of new cases in Offaly remains very low again.

As of midnight Friday, August 14 , the HPSC has been notified of 200 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,191* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of that figure, 56 cases are in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, eight in Limerick, six Laois, six in Galway, five in Kilkenny, and five in Meath. The rest of the 20 cases are spread out between Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

READ NEXT: 70% of cases of Covid-19 in Offaly in last two months were in one town

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of the cases notified today;

103 are men / 96 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

25 cases have been identified as community transmission

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May. We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country. This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.”

“This virus is still out there and has not gone away. COVID-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”