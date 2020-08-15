Shane Lowry looking forward to weekend after stunning second round at Wyndham Championship

Shane Lowry says he is looking forward to the weekend after a stunning second round at the Wyndham Championship that included this incredible eagle on his way to the low round of the day, a seven under par 63.

It leaves him on nine under par for the tournament and in a tie for fourth place just one shot behind the three joint leaders, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim and Talor Gooch.

Speaking after his round, the Open Champion said, "it's kind of the best score I've shot in a while and I'm looking forward to the weekend."

“I love it here. It's nice to come to this golf course after the course we played last week. I feel like the course we played last week was just stand on every tee, whip driver out and hit as hard as you can. With this course you have to kind of think your way around and I like that type of golf.

Shane came into the weekend outside the Top 125 on the FedEx Cup Standings with only the top 125 making it through to the three lucrative end of season tournaments.

He said, "I'm outside the FedExCup number and outside of Boston next week. I need to keep playing some good golf and try and polish off a good week this week and hopefully make it into next week then.”

As it stands, he has moved up to 94th from 131st in the projected rankings.

He is back on course today at just before 2pm Irish time.