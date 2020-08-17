Lucky GAA Lotto player scoops jackpot prize

An Offaly GAA Club has made on lucky lady very happy as she took home the club's lotto jackpot.

Crinkill GAA Club lotto was recently won by Mary Parkinson of Killyon who scooped a Jackpot of €10,800.

Pictured here is Des O Brien, Chairman Crinkill GAA Club presenting the cheque Mary and her husband Michael.

The picture is taken outside the Clubs Main Sponsors premises - The Thatch Pub and Restaurant in Crinkill.