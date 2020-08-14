New support package for businesses 'knocked back' in counties hit by regional lockdown

A new package of measures has been announced for the three locked down counties of Offaly, Laois and Kildare.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett has welcomed the announcement of a new package of measures to support businesses in the large regional lockdown which have been adversely impacted by renewed Covid 19 restrictions.

Speaking following the incorporeal meeting of Cabinet this afternoon that approved the measures, Minister Hackett said—

“After another very difficult week for the people of Laois, Offaly and Kildare, I am delighted that a new package of supports for Midlands businesses has been announced. This is something I have been asking my Cabinet colleagues to consider since NPHET recommended the renewal of localised restrictions last week on public health grounds.

"Businesses in the three counties have been knocked back just as they were beginning to reopen, but I am hopeful that these new measures will provide them the tangible support they need. Given the fortitude and strength the people of the affected counties have displayed over the past week, and indeed over the past six months, I think these supports are well-deserved and much-needed”

Under these new measures, eligible businesses in the affected countries will now be entitled to a 20% top up to the Restart Grant, bringing the new minimum for affected counties to €4,800 and the new maximum to €30,000. Those that applied and received a grant previously, can re-apply and receive a second grant, with 20% additional on the new rate.

Applications will be prioritised from businesses in the affected counties for any loans, grants, vouchers and schemes they are entitled to, and €1m is being ring-fenced for the Local Enterprise Offices to increase engagement with local businesses. Fáilte Ireland will also be allocated €1m to undertake a promotional campaign focused on increasing the appeal of these counties to visitors and drive bookings.

These new measures are in addition to the existing national package put in place to help businesses nationally re-open and stay open. These measures include the extension of the wage subsidy scheme to the end of March 2021, an enhanced Restart grant, more and cheaper loan finance through Microfinance Ireland and the Credit Guarantee Scheme, funding to help businesses and get ready for Brexit, a six month reduction in the VAT and a six month commercial rates holiday for the vast majority of businesses.