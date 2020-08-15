Church services returning to online during new lockdown

CHURCHES in Tullamore have again been forced to revert to online ceremonies only because of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed on Offaly.

Where previously public Masses and services resumed with gatherings in churches limited to 50 people, the latest lockdown has effectively shut places of worship for all but private prayer.

In the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, Mass will continue to be available on the parish webcam.

The local Church of Ireland has said there will be no church services in Tullamore and Clara for the next two Sundays.

There will be a church service in Tyrrelspass at 10am. However only parishioners who live in Westmeath should attend this service.

On Sunday evening the Tullamore Church of Ireland will livestream evening prayer at 7pm from Lawless funeral home, Mucklagh.

To view the service use the link

https://site2.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/lawless-tullamore.html

Tullamore Presbyterian Church's Sunday Service takes place at 12 noon on Facebook.