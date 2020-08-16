'Virtual' Birr Vintage Week programme launched

With THE Vintage Sunday parade this year off and other events cancelled or curtailed due to Covid-19 restrictions, the organisers of this long running favourite of the summer calendar in Birr have had to get their thinking caps on for the 2020 event.

However, the 'Spirit of Vintage' will be once again strong this year as the organisers launched their 2020 'virtual' programme of events for this year's festival, with a difference, on Friday, August 7 on their Facebook page.

Birr Vintage Week & Arts festival was due to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend. However, a 'virtual' festival will now take place from Friday, August 14 until August 21.

Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival has taken all precautions possible in line with government guidelines to make sure that the events are safe. People are asked to follow any instructions on signage or from stewards and we hope to be able to gather and celebrate in person next year.

With some reimagined traditional vintage kids' events, the children's vintage treasure hunt, the costume competition and the pavement art will take place along with a kids zoom 3D gallery.

While it is not possible to all go hunting together, the clues will be released on August 14 next where participants can click a link and grab their mpa and compass for the treasure hunt (with a twist). People will have all week to solve the clues but it asked that only family groups participate in this event.

Grab your chalks and find your own spot to create a pavement masterpiece, outside your house, in the garden as long as it is safe. You can send in your photos to a designated contact on Wednesday, August 19 from 9am to 6pm.

Just because there is no parade this year, it doesn't mean we can't dress up! Entries will be accepted by Tuesday, August 18 by 5pm. There will be a link in the virtual Vintage programme where you will be able to send your best fancy costumes. You can also send in a drawing of your imaginary costume. What will you wear for 2020?

A Children’s Virtual Art Gallery entitled “We Are the Future!” will give children a chance to exhibit their work in a virtual 3D gallery. What would you like the world to be like? What is important to you? Prizes for different age categories. Entries Monday August 17 from 9am -6pm, so get creating . There will be a clickable link in the festival's programme while a kids Zoom carton drawing event will be held on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16 at 11am.

Window Wanderland will give people an opportunity to decorate their window. Get tips from the video, and order a free window making pack from birrwindows@gmail.com, with your window sizes. Be a part of the magical window trail. Even if you are not able to be in Birr, take a photo and send it in to the email above for the Window Gallery. For adults, children, families!

Vintage Luminaries has become a firm favourite to Birr Vintage Week and this year, it will be a heritage trail with a modern twist. Three newly commissioned visually immersive projection mapped installations with audio soundscapes to captivate viewers will light up The Maltings on Saturday, August 15 to Monday, August 17, St Brendan's Graveyard, Tuesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 20 from 10pm to 11.30pm each evening.

A visual art launch will take place on August 14 at 8pm. 'Narrating the New Normal' will see artists in discussion with Aideen Barry, who is one of Ireland's pre-eminent contemporary visual artists of international significance. Her interdisciplinary practice deals primarily with issues of anxiety through video, performance and sculpture.

Experience the incredible true story of Ireland’s 1798 Rebellion through song, imagery and storytelling in the capable hands of historical entertainer and musician Paddy Cullivan. . 8Pm €15/12 at Birr Theatre and Arts Centre.

Other events at the theatre include, an immersive light installation polychromatic shadow, which is a walk through interactive exhibition on Saturday, August 15. Contact the Theatre to book your slot.

The Artists Ignite exhibition will also take place in the Theatre, which will showcase the work of local professional artists, with an accompanying art trail in Birr town.

Arts on the Railings, by the Birr Art Group, will see work displayed at the Birr Theatre and Art Centre from Saturday, August 15 from 2pm to 6pm while a Plein Air painting at the Birr Castle Demesne with Jock Nichol will also take place on Monday, August 17 from 10am to 4.30pm.

The Birr Antique & Art Fair will also take place in the County Arms Hotel while you can share your vintage memories via email with organisers. Further details at www.birrvintageweek.com or visit their Facebook page 'Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival'.