Is this the worst stretch of road in Offaly?

Our picture shows the state of the Grand Canal roadway on the way to the 23rd lock at Ballycommon.

It has been highlighted by local photographer Charlie Finlay. Locals have called on Offaly County Council to take action wtihout delay to fill the potholes on the stretch of road.

It looks like it would be impossible to pass without at least hitting one medium to large pothole.

But is this the worst? Let us know. Send us your pictures to news@offalyexpress.ie