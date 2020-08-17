Concerns as pinchpoints on Shannon causing waters to rise

THERE have been calls from farmers and concerned groups for the removal of pinch points on the Shannon as the river's waters rise.

Despite the dry weather over the last week the river has risen substantially, flooding the land beside it. It's not certain what is causing this water rise but it's speculated it might be the ESB releasing more water through the sluice gates in Athlone.

Liam Broderick of the Mid Shannon Flood Relief Group told the Tribune that the crux of the overall Shannon flooding issue, whether it is flooding incidents in winter or summer, is a number of pinchpoints along the river.

"There are two major pinchpoints," he said, "which, if they were removed would greatly improve the situation and hugely reduce the level of flooding. These sections are heavily congested with silt and they are located at Shannon Grove near Meelick and Derryholmes near Shannonbridge."

The Chairman of the Mid Shannon Flood Relief Group is Michael Silke, and Michael and Liam have been campaigning for many years to alleviate flooding along the Shannon. Some progress has taken place the last few years, including a small amount of dredging and the erection of flood defences in Banagher and Athlone. However, more needs to be done.

The river shouldn't be flooding in the summer but it has been doing this for several years, something which led to the extinction of the corncrake in the region, and which is threatening wading birds including the iconic curlew.

"This is the second summer in a row that there's been flooding on the river," said Liam. "It's preventing farmers from cutting hay and silage on the callows."

The worst affected areas during this week's flooding are Shannon Harbour, Shannonbridge and Clonmacnoise. "The water is going into fields where hay has been cut and is lying between the lines of hay." Liam said the flooding was worse last summer in the Banagher area. "Last year my neighbour had to remove his cattle from his field because of the flooding."

A number of concerned farmers and locals from Shannon Harbour, Shannonbridge and Clonmacnoise have contacted Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice this week and conveyed their concerns to him.

The river was getting worryingly high at the beginning of July. The ESB opened the sluices at Meelick in response, which solved the problem. However it began to rise alarmingly last week.

The problem of the Shannon flooding has been much discussed over the years but not much was done until Boxer Moran became Minister of State for the OPW in 2017. Boxer Moran brought energy and determination to his new role, promising farmers and locals that he would properly tackle the problem. He set out an ambitious programme. The works which were carried out under his watch were a significant step forward but still fell well short of what the Minister had originally be aiming for.

"Of all the possible jobs which could be done the most important would be dredging the pinchpoints at Shannon Grove and Derryholmes," said Liam. "If that much is done it will be a massive thing. We believe it will stop the summer flooding. We don't like the winter flooding but to a certain extent it's considered to be part of nature's plan. The summer flooding is not right and shouldn't be happening at all."

Sometimes the winter flooding reaches very serious levels. This happened in 1954, 2009 and 2015, and in 2020 (just before the outbreak of Covid-19). There was a big attendance of people at Esker Schoolhouse near Banagher last February to discuss the latest flooding episode. The meeting agreed that there should be just one single authority overseeing the Shannon, not just several bodies. It was pointed out that the ESB and Waterways Ireland have too much power and make bad decisions.

"There are too many agencies pulling in too many different directions," said Liam. "The CFRAM flood relief scheme has done some good work, but CFRAM is primarily urban focussed and doesn't tackle the problems in the rural area."