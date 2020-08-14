We are all in this together and we have to support each other

While some businesses in Offaly have had to close their doors during the large regional lockdown of Offaly, Laois and Kildare, others have remained open.

In these challenging times when much of the country has abandoned us, we really are all in this together in Offaly and we have to support each other local businesses now more than ever before.

Instead of ordering something on line, why not take a trip to your local shop to see what they have to offer. You could enjoy a takeway from a local establishment.

Or instead of sitting at home this weekend, take a trip to a part of the county you have never been to before.... but be safe and always wash your hands and wear your mask!

As this lockdown has shown, it is a bigger county than people might think and there is plenty to see and do!

Below are the local businesses who contacted us this week but it is not too late for your business to be included.

So if you own a business in Offaly that is still open or offering something for the people of the county during the lockdown whether that be a possible staycation, outdoor dining or something else entirely different like outdoor activities, send us an email to news@offalyexpress.ie and we will include your business in an article FREE OF CHARGE!.

+++++++

The Yoga Room Birr cannot operate classes in the studio but has been sharing Zoom Yoga classes since March. There are currently three classes available Tuesday and Thursday 7.30pm Hatha Yoga and Wednesday 11am Chair Yoga. Classes are available to book via www.yoganessireland.ie

There is a Wellness event on this Saturday in Banagher, all outdoors which will go ahead with locals only. Here is the link to the event. https://www.linannyoga.com/ events/wellness-day-banagher

Oh For Cup Cakes! bakery in Tullamore, still open and baking celebration cakes and cupcakes for home celebrations! Check out the Facebook page for more https://www.facebook.com/ohforcupcakes