Lowry on brink of missing Fed Ex Cup Playoffs after opening round at Wyndham Championship

Shane Lowry is on the brink of missing out on the lucrative Fed Ex Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour after the opening round of the Wyndham Championships, the final tournament before the playoffs begin.

The Offaly man shot a steady opening round of two under par which leaves him in a tie for 43rd and six shots off the pace.

Only the top 125 players in the rankings make it through to the first leg of the playoffs, the Northern Trust, which tees off on Thursday, August 20.

After his opening round at the Wyndham Championship, Lowry is currently has a projected position of 135 meaning he would miss out on all three lucrative season ending events. After the Northern Trust, the top 70 players reach the BMW Championship with 30 players progressing to The Tour Championship.

His first priority has to be to make the weekend and then he will need to make progress up the leaderboard if he is not to miss out on the playoffs.