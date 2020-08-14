Plans for massive solar farm in Offaly on hold

Plans for a massive solar farm development in Offaly have been put on hold as the County Council has sought further information before making a decision on whether it can go ahead.

Ensource Ireland Ltd applied for permission in June for the proposed development at Ballindown, Bogderries, Ballywilliam and Ballynaguilsha in Offaly.

Those townlands are just outside Birr off the N52 heading towards Kilcormac. The total development area will be ca.

70.2 hectares. (173.4 acres)

If given the go ahead, the development will consist of the construction of a Solar PV development with a maximum export capacity (MEC) of up to 40MW comprising of circa 122,904 photovoltaic panels laid out in arrays.

The plans also include the construction of a 38kV substation, a transformer unit and associated buildings.

There will also be 16 Power Hubs which incorporate an inverter and a transformer, a single storey communications building, a client side sub-station building and an equipment storage building.

The plans also include the installation of 10 CCTV cameras mounted on four metre high poles and perimeter security fencing.