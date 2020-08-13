WEATHER WARNING: Met Eierann warns of thunderstorms with 'torrential downpours' for parts of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Ireland for this afternoon and this evening.

The warning is in place for Munster and Met Eireann is warning that thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon and evening. Due to the localised nature of thunderstorm activity some areas will escape completely, but areas impacted will see torrential downpours with possible hail, leading to some spot flooding.

The warning came into effect at 3pm and is valid until 11.59pm tonight.