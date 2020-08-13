County finals now to be played in early October under new Offaly GAA Fixture Plan

County Finals in Offaly have now been provisionally scheduled for early October according to the new Offaly GAA Fixture Plan.

According to the updated plan which takes into account the current Covid lockdown, the next round of fixtures in the Senior and Intermediate Football Championships will take place on Monday and Tuesday, August 24 and 25 with Junior games on from August 24 to August 36.

The Hurling Championships will resume from Friday, August 28 to Sunday, August 30.

Football and hurling will be played on alternative weekends with football semi-finals, except for Junior B and Junior C, due to be played from September 18 to September 20 with senior and intermediate hurling semi-finals the following weekend.

If all goes according to plan, the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championship Finals will all take place between October 2 and October 4 with the Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals currently penciled in for October 9 to 11.

The Offaly Senior Footballers are due to play Tipperary in the National Football League on October 18 with the county's hurlers due to play Kildare in Christy Ring Cup on October 25.

The U-20 Hurling Championship Final is down for decision on October 6 with the U-20 Football Championship Final to be decided on October 20.

Junior B and Junior C Football Finals will be played around Halloween with the Junior and Junior B Hurling Finals currently due to be played in mid November.

All this is dependent on the two week lockdown ending as currently scheduled.