Despite the lockdown you can still enjoy a unique staycation in Offaly

While there might be a lot of doom and gloom, and no little anger, in Offaly at the county being locked down, you can still enjoy a unique staycation within the county.

Giltraps Glamping in Kinnitty is remaining open for Offaly residents only during the lockdown and this could be your chance to get away from it all in a picturesque part of the county which is a very long way from the serious Covid outbreaks in Kildare.

Giltraps says it will continue to adhere to all of the Failte Ireland working guidelines to ensure the safety of both their guests and team at Giltraps, ensuring social distancing and a safe & clean environment.

You can take in the some of the best the county has to offer in the Slieve Bloom Mountains and get away from it all.

You can book online at www.visitkinnitty.com.

Giltraps Pub also remains open for outdoor dining only for up to a maximum of 15 guests. Guests must consume food abd booking is advisable!

For more details see the Instagram Post below.

If you own a business in Offaly that is offering something unique during the lockdown whether that be a possible staycation, outdoor dining or something else entirely like outdoor activities, send us an email to news@offalyexpress.ie and we will promote your business in an article FREE OF CHARGE!