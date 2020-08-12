Negative results of Covid testing at Carroll Cuisine 'a sign of hope'

Confirmation that 100% of tests to detect the coronavirus for Carroll Cuisine employees, which all came back negative, has been described as a sign of hope for Offaly, Laois and Kildare and a credit to the proactive actions taken by the company to protect their employees.

That's according to Laois/Offaly Fianna Fail TD, Barry Cowen, who said, “I am delighted to see confirmation of the 210 COVID tests carried out on employees at the plant all came back negative. Operations at the plant remain suspended with employees on full pay while the company and the region come to terms with the sudden spike in cases across the three Counties of Offaly, Kildare and Laois.

“I understand there is frustration, and in cases anger, but now is not the time for blaming others. There will be a time for a full and frank examination of what went wrong. We need to work together in slowing the transmission of this deadly virus. This includes being vigilant, helping one another and adhering to the public health measures.

He said that Carroll Cuisine have a long and dedicated history in the region adding that anyone who has watched the Offaly team over the past number of years would know this, as would many of the residents employed by the company.

“We must ensure meat processing plants are assisted. I welcome the commitment from Government that weekly testing for COVID at meat processing plants will be rolled out. Ultimately, this regular testing will guarantee cases are found and employees can work in a safe and healthy environment," he continued.

“The Government have agreed with local businesses, communities and their public representatives that targeted initiatives and funding will be forthcoming and announced in coming days to help and indeed regain the solidarity amongst us all that is needed to protect public health while assisting the potential of local economies to respond to these changes,” concluded Deputy Cowen.