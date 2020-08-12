Health Minister not attending meeting of Covid Committee 'will be met with disbelief'

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, will not attend tomorrow’s meeting of the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19.

According to Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy, the Minister's 'refusal to attend will will be met with disbelief'.

Teachta Carthy last Friday called for the Committee to be recalled during the Dáil recess in response to the outbreak of Covid-19 clusters in three meat plants in Kildare and one in Tullamore, and the resulting lockdown of those counties.

Speaking today he stated, "we know that the government have failed to seriously confront the particular issues within the Meat Industry during the Pandemic. In fact, several Ministers have been evasive and dismissive when TDs raised the specific concerns with them on numerous occasions since March.

“When Meat Industry Ireland were before the Committee on July 10, we learned that there hadn’t been a single unannounced HSA inspection of a meat plant. We learned that the process of mass testing had ceased, and we learned that the industry had refused to engage with workers’ representatives."

Deputy Carthy says that 'nothing was done' in response to this information adding that assurances received in recent days need to be taken in that context.

“Three counties have seen re-introduced restrictions due to this failure to act. This is the reason why the committee has agreed to meet in emergency session," he continued.

“Considering recent developments and the fact that this is the only forum for democratic oversight within a six week period, it is unacceptable that the Minister and senior officials have refused to attend. It is five months since the first Covid-19 case was identified in a meat plant yet numerous questions remain as to how the situation is being managed and monitored within the sector."

The Sinn Fein TD said that the Committee will hear from representatives of Meat Industry Ireland, the Trade Union movement, and the HSA adding that this would be 'an important opportunity' to get further answers and information on behalf of citizens who he described as being 'livid' by the revelations of the past week.

“The failure of the Minister to appear will be a missed opportunity on his part. He has an obligation to be publicly accountable. This decision will be, I believe, met with disbelief by communities that have been affected by recent events," Deputy Carthy concluded.

