Large number of people tested for Covid-19 in Tullamore last weekend

A total of 393 people were tested for Covid-19 at the Tullamore Centre on the Clonminch road last weekend -160 on Friday, 186 on Saturday and 47 on Sunday.

The HSE denied reports that the centre had been closed and reopened just when numbers began to rise in the county.

A statement read, ''when demand for testing reduced testing centres in Tullamore and Portlaoise opened on alternative weeks.''

Also over last weekend 131 people were tested in the Mullingar centre.

As of midnight last Sunday there have been a total of 583 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began.

