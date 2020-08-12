POLL RESULT: Overwhelming majority of Offaly people believe locking down entire county was wrong decision

An online poll run this week by the Offaly Express reveals that the vast majority of Offaly people who responded believe locking down the entire county was the wrong decision however they were evenly split on what measures should have been implemented.

The question posed was 'Do you think all of Offaly should be in lockdown?'

When the final votes were tallied, only 8% of people who responded believed it was right to lockdown the entire county.

When it came to what measures should be in place, opinion was evenly split with 46% of people believing there should be a lockdown in parts of Offaly nearer the outbreaks while 46% believed the county should not be locked down at all.

Due to a number of serious outbreak of Covid-19 in meat processing facilities in Kildare and a much smaller outbreak in a facility in Tullamore where there have been just nine confirmed cases, three counties, Laois, Offaly and Kildare, are now locked down.

