WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues thunderstorm warning for most of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Warning for Thunderstorms for more than half the country for tonight.

The counties affected are Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and all of Leinster.

Met Eireann is warning that scattered thunderstorms are expected today and tonight, with lightning, hail and a risk of localised flooding.

The warning is now in place and expires on Tuesday at 8am.

