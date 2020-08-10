Tullamore business asks the questions everyone who is locked down wants Government to answer

A business in Tullamore has asked the questions everyone who is locked down in Offaly, Laois and Kildare want the Government to answer.

In a post on Instagram, kids activity centre Playtown raised a host of question that no one in power has yet answered.

The questions sum up the concerns of businesses and members of the public across the three counties.

These are the questions posed:

We Always Try To Maintain Positivity In All Of Our Posts Even As Recently As Yesterday But We Feel That We Need To Speak Out & Ask One Simple Question - WHY????

- WHY Do Government INSIST That We Close But Only SUGGEST That A Company With An Outbreak Close

- WHY Do We Have To Close But A Company With An Outbreak Can Continue To Open Even Whilst Awaiting Results Of Tests

- WHY Do We Follow Strict Cleaning Protocol Including Sanitising, Cleaning & Steaming Regularly Including Up To 4 Closed Periods Between Every Play Session Daily And Be Forced To Close But A Company With An Outbreak Be Allowed One Deep Clean And ReOpen?

- WHY Do We Put In Place PRIOR TO OPENING Strict Measures (www.playtowntullamore.ie/Covid-19) Based On Us Reading And Digesting All Advice Out There And Be Forced To Close But A Company With An Outbreak Be Allowed To Continue To Open Whilst Government Discuss Potential Measures Required With The Relevant Meat Company Auhorities?

- WHY Is Divide / Blame Being Generated Throughout Ireland? Leo Varadkar Is Correct When He Said This Morning That This Is Not Nice To See And That People Can Be Doing Everything Right And Still Be Unlucky. However, WHY Then Are Government Creating Divide By Insisting A Family Business Close But A Company With An Outbreak Are Allowed To Open?

- WHY Are Garda Given The Power To ADVISE People Not To Travel Be It Into Or Out Of Offaly / Ireland But Not Insist On It But We As A Business MUST Close

- Why Is It Ok For A Playground With “Self Responsibility ie No Sanitising Stations / Cleaning Protocols” To Open But We With All Of Our Protocols In Place Not Be Allowed

We Will Continue To Do All Asked Of Us Both As A Family & As A Family Business To Protect Everyone But We Just ASK:

- WHY Are We Not All In This Together?