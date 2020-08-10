Minister for Health gets figures wrong and paints potentially misleading picture of Covid cases in locked down counties

Over the weekend, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly put out a tweet that conflated statistics, making it potentially misleading, and which also contained wrong figures for cases of Covid-19 in Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.

The Minister Tweeted.

We've been notified of an additional 174 cases of Covid-19 today, with 120 of those in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. Our acting CMO & HSE chief gave me comprehensive briefings earlier. Our priority is to ensure these clusters do not lead to widespread community transmission. — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) August 8, 2020

This tweet pertained to cases on Saturday when there were actually 118 cases across Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

However the Minister failed to point out that 110 of those cases were in Kildare, seven were in Offaly and one was in Laois.

On Saturday, 27 of the new cases were in Dublin.

Conflating the figures for the three counties could potentially leave people with a misleading impression of the situation on the ground in Laois and Offaly.

