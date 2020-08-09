Gardai seize seven puppies after spotting suspicious activity at motorway service station
Gardai in Kildare have seized seven golden Cocker Spaniel puppies in a car at Junction 14, Monasterevin.
The puppies were discovered when Gardai became suspicious of two cars in the truck park of the service area.
The dogs, which were not microchipped, have been handed over to to ISPCA and a Garda investigation has begun.
