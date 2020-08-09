Offaly walking tour inspired by 2,000 year old bog body

Sunday, August 16 will see the launch of the Oldcroghan Man Walking Tour. This is a new walking tour on and around Croghan Hill which focuses on the story of Oldcroghan Man, the ancient bog body discovered by chance in 2003 in the shadow of Croghan Hill.

The walking tour will begin at Croghan Community Centre (Eircode R35 VR66) at 1pm on that Sunday.

In 2003, peat worker Kevin Barry made an amazing discovery as he was digging a drainage ditch in Clonearl Bog. A 2,000-year-old male torso emerged, perfectly preserved by the bog environment.

The finding of such a bog mummy is extremely rare and important and so the State Pathologist and archaeologists moved quickly to examine the body and findspot, and move to have it examined and preserved. Forty experts from six countries were involved in the multi-disciplinary team examining the life, death, lifestyle, society, climate and countryside in which this man lived.

On the walking tour you can follow in the footsteps across the landscape where this ancient king lived and died. The remains of Oldcroghan man form a central part of the permanent exhibition ‘Kingship and Sacrifice’ on display at the National Museum of Ireland.

On the walking tour, entitled Oldcroghan Man- Triple killing of Kings’ you will explore the fascinating story of the find and preservation of this uniquely-preserved iron age King. The history of the area and of the iron age society in which he lived and died will be explained.

On the six-kilometre hike on volcanic hillside, country road and bog, you will visit the inauguration site of chieftains and kings of Offaly going back to antiquity and visit the bog where the body of Oldcroghanman was found where it had been sacrificed to a long-forgotten goddess.

Along the way you will stand over the site of a passage tomb, see the site of archaeological finds from the Stone Age, Bronze Age and Iron Age. Your guides areDamian Lawlor and Miriam Ryan, who combine a passion for history with local knowledge. As well as the sites mentioned, you will explore the story of Oldcroghan man by exploring the how the bog environment held its secrets for 2000 years, and how the Oldcroghan story fits in with other Irish and European bog bodies.

Join us as we follow the 2000-year-old story of OldcroghanMan across ancient Volcano, country road and bogland. Great views, beautiful countryside, and a fascinating story going back 2000 years await. Please wear sturdy shoes and bring something to drink. Cost is €12.50 per person and may be booked in advance at the link below.

