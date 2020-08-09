Update on traffic lights and street furniture in Tullamore

ALL traffic lights in Tullamore will l be sequenced after they had been put off line due to the Tullamore Enhancement Project.

That's according to Cllr Declan Harvey who said he would like to compliment all the indoor and outdoor staff for the great job they did and the contractors for a great job. He added that the town 'looked very well' and anyone he had spoken to say they are very happy with the result.

Speaking before the lockdown, Cllr Harvey said he was delighted to see the tables and chairs outside restaurants but reminded businesses that there should be no permanent fixtures. '

'They have to be brought in and out and there are certain criteria to be followed. The council will be issuing forms shortly."

A statement on the Offaly county council website outlines.

''The Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to greater use of outdoor street furniture for food consumption outside of food establishments. There is significant interest in providing street furniture in all parts of County Offaly including smaller villages because of social distancing requirements and a general awareness of the commercial benefits of attracting footfall and creating ambience.

"In response to this, and as another measure to support businesses through the Covid Recovery, Offaly County Council will discount the 2020 fee associated with this licence for all applications made up to the end of September this year. It is still a requirement to have a licence for outdoor furniture and any queries relating to licence fees already paid or a new licence application should be emailed to planning@offalycoco.ie."