Small increase in number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly

There has been a small increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly.

Seven more cases were confirmed in the county which is currently under a lockdown along with Laois and Kildare.

However of the 174 new cases confirmed today, 110 were in Kildare and there was just one in Laois.

Elsewhere, there were 27 new cases in Dublin, seven in Cork and six in Meath.

One case was also reported in each of Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow

