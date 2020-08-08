BREAKING: Massive increases in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland with vast majority in one county

There has been a massive increase in the number of confirmed cases in Ireland today according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died.

As of midnight Friday, August 7, the HPSC has been notified of 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,644 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of that number, 110 cases are located in Kildare with 27 in Dublin. Cork and Offaly accounted for seven each while there were six in Meath and just one in Laois. One case was also reported in each of Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow

A total of 112 of the cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

One further person has also died as a result of Covid-19.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While today’s numbers of confirmed cases are high, they are not unexpected. As I said last night, we are expecting significant numbers of cases to be reported over the coming days.

“Throughout this week, we have been testing all workers in facilities where outbreaks of COVID-19 have been identified as well as close contacts of those people who have received COVID positive results."

He said the reason for recommending the far reaching regional lockdown announced yesterday was to avoid these cases and clusters leading to widespread community transmission of the disease.

“50 of tonight’s cases are located outside of these three counties and around the rest of the country. I once again ask everyone regardless of where you live in the country to take every precaution possible to help us control the spread of this disease and protect our most vulnerable. This means continuing to wash our hands, keeping 2 metres apart from one another, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings where appropriate, covering our coughs and sneezes and downloading the COVID Tracker app,” he concluded.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the measures introduced by NPHET last night represent a proactive and proportionate response to the current situation in these counties.

