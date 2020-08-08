Lockdown of Offaly slammed as 'unfair' and 'unjustified'

The lockdown of Offaly has been described as unfair and unjustified by a local councillor.

In a post on Twitter, Fine Gael Councillor John Clendenned said the lockdown of Offaly was heavy-handed, unfair and victimising communities and businesses that have been completely compliant throughout this Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Clendennen commented, "no-one is questioning that there is a localised cluster in the county but locking us down entirely is wrong, and it will cause economic and social devastation."

A Special Meeting of Offaly County Council is planned for Tuesday and Councillor Clendennen said he would be seeking a virtual meeting with the Minister & Department of Health at the meeting.

In a post on Facebook, he also said he would be raising the following matters

- Greater advanced notice of potential increased restrictions from Government & NPHET.

- Enforcement against house parties and unregulated gatherings.

- Regular testing at identified problematic environs.

- Access to testing in all our towns & village.

- A ‘test, trace & isolate’ initiative to limit the spread.

- Support package for impacted businesses and sectors of society.

He concluded, "Public health must be our over arching priority but we are living in a new world and we must learn to live and deal with this virus in our daily lives, rather than dealing with uncertain and sudden shocks causing social and economic devastation with the announcement of overnight lockdowns."

