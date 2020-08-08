Offaly County Council to hold Special Meeting to discuss lockdown

Offaly County Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday to discuss the three county lockdown introduced yesterday.

A discussion of the Covid restrictions introduced for Offaly is the only item on the agenda.

Some councillors have already expressed their concerns about the lockdown.

Councillor John Carroll, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, hit out at the county wide lockdown stating, "at this point in time we know Birr has had a total of 19 confirmed cases since the start of Covid with Ferbane having 5 and Banagher 8. With those numbers, how can the powers that be justify closing down all the businesses in those communities."

READ ALL CLLR CARROLL'S COMMENTS BY CLICKING HERE.

On Twitter, Social Democrats Laois Offaly described the lockdown as a "Sledgehammer approach when a scalpel was needed!"