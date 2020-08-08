WATCH: Shane Lowry takes out frustration on club but makes cut at PGA Championship

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

WATCH: Shane Lowry takes out frustration on club but makes cut at PGA Championship

WATCH: SHane Lowry vents frustration on poor club but makes cut at PGA Championship

Shane Lowry has made but the cut at the US PGA Championship but that didn't stop him venting his frustration on a poor iron after a wayward shot on the 13th.

The Open Champion made an excellent start to his second round and was in a tie for 10th and just four shots off the lead at one point but a run of five bogeys in six holes around the turn left him precariously close to the cut line. 

However breaking the club on the 13th got him back on track and he didn't drop another shot with a birdie on 15 getting him back to level par for the tournament and safely into the weekend.