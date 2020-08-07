Gardai will have 'high visible presence' from midnight when three county lockdown starts

An Garda Síochána has confirmed to the Offaly Express that it will have a 'high visible presence' in Kildare, Laois and Offaly as part of new public health measures that are due to be implemented as of midnight tonight (August 7).

In a statement to the Offaly Express, gardai say they will continue 'a graduated policing response' based on its tradition of policing by consent. This will see Gardaí engage, educate and encourage.

An Garda Síochána is asking the public to 'continue their excellent compliance adhering to the public health guidelines'.

A lockdown across the entire three counties comes into place tonight.

READ NEXT: OPINION: Local lockdowns to combat Covid-19 are prudent but locking down three entire counties makes no sense at all

READ NEXT: ANSWERED: What are the new Covid-19 restrictions for Offaly, Laois and Kildare?