Offaly GAA games to cease with immediate effect due to Covid-19 restrictions

Offaly GAA has confirmed that all GAA games in the county are to cease with immediate effect following the announcement of new Covid-19 restrictions for Offaly, Laois and Kildare.

The government has announced new and specific Covid-19 public health restrictions for Offaly, Laois and Kildare after a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team on Friday.

This decision comes in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the three counties.

Among the new restrictions is the cancellation of sports matches and events. Some clubs in Offaly were preparing from games this evening but they will now not go ahead.

The new restrictions will remain in place for at least two weeks.

READ NEXT: ANSWERED: What are the new Covid-19 restrictions for Offaly, Laois and Kildare?