26 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Offaly this evening

26 more people have been confirmed as having coronavirus in Offaly this evening.

As of midnight Thursday, August 6, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

- 57 are men / 38 are women

- 68% are under 45 years of age

67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 4 cases have been identified as community transmission.

35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

The recent spike in cases has led the government to introduce new lockdown restrictions in Laois, Offaly and Kildare. You can read the full details of the new measures on the link below: