Offaly GAA releases statement on fixtures amid Covid-19 fears

Offaly GAA has released a statement on this weekend's fixtures amid Department of Health concern over Covid-19 cases in the county, as well as Kildare and Laois.

22 of Thursday's 69 Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in Offaly with another large number expected to be confirmed later this evening. NPHET are currently meeting to discuss the possibility of specific public health restrictions in the three counties with a statement expected this evening.

Offaly GAA's statement read: "In light of the updated and specific advice issued from the Department of Health to residents in County Offaly, Offaly GAA contacted Croke Park this morning to establish if we need to adjust our plans for the weekend games.

"Whilst this continues to be an evolving situation, the advice for now is that all games can proceed as scheduled with strict adherence to the published protocols. However, we will continue to review the situation very closely and act decisively if government advice changes later today or in the coming days.

"Due to the specific advice given to Offaly residents, we remind everyone to be extra vigilant and follow the basic public health guidelines."