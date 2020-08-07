Special Covid-19 advice has been issued for Offaly, Laois and Kildare

In response to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the county, the government has issued special Covid-19 advice for Offaly, Laois and Kildare.

A statement read: "Over the past 14 days, 226 cases of COVID-19 have arisen in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. These represent 48% or nearly half of all cases detected in Ireland during that time.

"NPHET will continue to review this situation very closely and will provide more specific guidance on Friday. However, in the meantime, NPHET are now advising that everyone in Kildare, Laois and Offaly need to pay particular heed to any new symptoms that they may have, such as:

- cough

- fever

- shortness of breath

- loss of sense of taste or smell

"If you have any of these symptoms, you should self-isolate immediately and contact your GP about getting tested for COVID-19.

"If you are informed that you are a close contact of a case – please come forward and take up the offer of a test.

"In addition, people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly should now double down on the basic public health guidelines that are so important, including:

- always keeping a distance of 2 metres from other people

- do not go into crowded spaces

- wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds

- wear a face covering where necessary

"While those aged 70 or over, or those who are medically vulnerable, should continue to exercise individual judgement, it is strongly recommended that if you are in one of those groups, and live in Kildare, Laois or Offaly, you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small network for short periods of time and remain physically distant.

"If you are exercising outdoors – maintain a distance of at least 2 metres from others and wash your hands as soon as you get home. Where at all possible, you should avoid public transport."

This advice will be updated today, Friday, August 7.