Council planning renovation works on historic building in Tullamore

Offaly County Council is planning extensive restoration works to an historic building in Tullamore.

Situated to the rear of the Cormac Street and adjacent to the Town Park, Acres’ Folly is an unusual tower-like structure, which

rises to some nine metres in height. It is believed it was built in 1812 by Thomas Acres, possibly as a simple pleasure building, to commemorate the victory of the Duke of Wellington over Napoleon during the Peninsular War.

The council is planning to carry out repairs to the structure using ‘like-with-like’ materials including re-fitting the external stone staircase. These stone steps were removed and are stored off site in Tullamore.

It is also planned to replace the missing internal metal stair and grid floor with a viewing platform to provide panoramic views of Tullamore.

Landscaping works to the grounds around the folly will also be carried out including reinstating former walking routes, reordering existing parking arrangements and associated site works.

