Shane Lowry well placed after opening round of PGA Championship

Shane Lowry is well placed after a steady opening round at the PGA Championship being played in San Francisco.

The Open Champion shot a two under par 68 which leaves him just three shots off the lead held by Jason Day and Brendon Todd. Nine players are just a shot further back on four under.

Playing alongside defending champion Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland, Lowry charted his way expertly around the course carding three birdies and just one dropped shot to leave him inside the top 20 going into the second round.

The Offaly golfer is back on course at just after 9.30 tonight Irish time with live coverage on Sky Sports. You can also follow Shane's round at www.pgatour.com.