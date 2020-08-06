BREAKING: Massive jump in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

There has been a massive increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

Of 69 new cases reported to Health Surveillance Protection Centre today, 22 cases were in Offaly, the most in the country. Throughout all of July, there were just eight confirmed cases in the county.

Of the remaining cases confirmed today there were 19 in Kildare, eight in Laois, six in Dublin, and 14 are spread across eight other counties (Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wexford).

Of the cases notified today; 37 are men / 31 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age; 39 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; two cases have been identified as community transmission.

There has now been a total of 26,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that five patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There has now been a total of 1,768 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

