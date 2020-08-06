Lifeline for investors in new €40 million Offaly meat factory

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly Barry Cowen has received correspondence from the Department of Justice that the investors connected to the Banagher Chilling site can reapply under the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP).

Previously, investors connected with the Banagher Chilling site expansion, which was granted planning permission recently, had unsuccessful applications under the IIP.

Deputy Cowen said, “I have been engaging with the Department of Justice on this matter. I welcome their correspondence I received which details that a new application can be made by the investors, considering planning has been granted for this project.

“I had been in contact with the investors who are pleased there is still an option to progress new applications. I understand they will act on this update. I also reiterated to them that the project has the backing of the farming sector and the development is in the best interests of the region, the industry and farm families alike.

“I am still disappointed by the original decision, including the fact the refusal cited the non-alignment of a new plant such as this with Government policy, so I’ll be seeking reassurance that that’s obviously not the case nor should it ever have been a reason for rejecting the IIP application.

“This is a €40m project which will provide West Offaly with 250 construction jobs and a further 150 jobs in the operation of the plant. My intention in supporting and highlighting this project has always been in assisting the creation of jobs in my constituency and also helping to improve the family farm incomes,” concluded Deputy Cowen.