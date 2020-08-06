Offaly bar and restaurant forced to deny Covid-19 outbreak rumours

A pub and restaurant in Tullamore has been forced to dispel rumours circulating about a Covid-19 outbreak at the venue.

Phoenix in Tullamore's O'Connor Square took to social media on Thursday to allay any fears over the fake allegations.

A short statement read: "Contrary to recent fake news which we have been contacted about, there has been no outbreak of Covid-19 at all here in The Phoenix and all our hardworking staff and customers are safe.

"There is a special place for people who make up these ridiculous rumours which scare people and try to damage our business and reputation.

"We continue with our food offering from 3pm Monday to Friday and from midday Saturday and Sunday," they said.