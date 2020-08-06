Tullamore Hospital remains clear of Covid-19

Despite the recent increase of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly, Tullamore Hospital remains clear of confirmed and suspected cases of the virus.

In the last week, there have been ten newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 497 in the county. From July 1 to July 28, there were just four newly confirmed cases in Offaly.

However according to the latest data in the HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there are no patients with suspected or confirmed cases of the virus being treated in Tullamore Hospital.

The hospital has been clear of Covid-19 since July 29 when one patient with a suspected case was being treated.

Portlaoise Hospital is also clear of any confirmed or suspected cases according to the latest figures from the HSE while there is one patient with a suspected cases being treated in Mullingar.

In total across the country, as of 8pm on Wednesday, there were just nine patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in an acute hospital.