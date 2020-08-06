Offaly woman wants people to protest for tougher dog theft laws

An Offaly woman has decided to appeal to the public to come out and protest for tougher punishment for dog thieves.

The call comes after a spate of thefts around the country, including here in Offaly over the last number of weeks. The Offaly Express reported last week than thieves were 'marking' houses with dogs using white paint of cable ties prior to thefts.

Tullamore woman Yvonne Brady is now asking "every man, woman and child" to take to the streets of Tullamore to appeal for tougher sanctions for those caught partaking in such crimes.

"We all know what’s going on at the moment nationwide regarding the thefts of our beloved family pets. These people are leaving families devastated and have no mercy on anyone, especially our senior citizens who may only have their dog as companions," she said.

"They walk onto our property, mark our gates, invade our privacy, steal our dogs and when they get caught, get a rap on the knuckles. Enough is enough," she added.

"As a member of a lot of lost and stolen dog groups on Facebook, we have come up with a way of raising awareness to this and hopefully get the attention of the government and get a law brought in that has tougher repercussions for those who are involved in dog thefts.

"On Sunday, August 16, at 2pm, we are asking everyone to come out on the streets of your local town and protest in support of our dogs. You are asked to bring your pet and if you wish to bring a placard.

"We know there is a pandemic also so we ask that you wear a face mask and please employ social distancing."

The group are planning to protest on Sunday, August 16 at O'Connor Square in Tullamore.