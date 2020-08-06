Massive housing development planned for Tullamore takes major step forward

A massive housing development planned for Tullamore has taken another step forward as a Strategic Housing Development Application is set to be lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

Steinfort Investment Fund intend to apply for permission for the housing development at Clonminch and Gayfield, Clonminch Road on a site extending to 14.3 hectares including lands under the control of Offaly County Council.

The company previously lodged a Strategic Housing Development Consultation with the planning authority earlier this year.

The site is bounded by Clonminch Wood, Limefield, Clonminch Road and a number of dwellings fronting on to Clonminch Road.

The development will consist of 358 dwellings in detached, semi-detached, terraced/townhouse, terraced/duplex and apartment form in buildings ranging from two to five storeys.

The development will also include four units for use as shops, cafes and restaurants, a medical centre and a creche that would have the capacity for 100 children.

The plans also include both landscaped green areas and hard surfaced 'civic space'. There will be 666 car parking spaces and 294 bicycle spaces.

Access to the development will be via the Clonminch Road and as part of the plans, 1,700 metres of cycle lanes will be constructed to within 80 metres of the Clonminch Road's junction with Bachelor's Walk (The New Road)

The application also includes all site works including six ESB substations.