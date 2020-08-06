Three cars seized and one motorist arrested by Gardai in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly have seized three cars and arrested one motorist after stopping the vehicles in the county.

The cars were seized on Tuesday which Gardai described as 'another busy day for Offaly Roads Policing Unit'.

Three vehicles seized for no insurance. Two of these vehicles were seized in Edenderry and with one seized in Tullamore.

A Disqualified Driver, who was driving one of the vehicles, was arrested and charged to appear before Tullamore District Court.