Food alert: Kale packs recalled because they may contain thistle

Packages of the vegetable curly kale have been recalled because some may contain thistle.

An alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland yesterday, Wednesday, August 5, says the packages originate in the United Kingdom.

The product affected is CO OP Sliced Curly Kale; pack size: 160g

Batch Code: All best before dates between 04 and 11 August 2020

"CO OP is recalling the above batches of its CO OP Sliced Curly Kale, due to possible contamination with thistle (spiky weeds). Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches."