Offaly handed €90,000 boost for town and village renewal projects

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced details of the first €2.8 million in funding approvals from her Department to help rural towns and villages to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. €90,000 will be given to projects in Offaly.

The funding will benefit 106 towns and villages throughout every county in Ireland.

In Offaly, €40,000 will go towards a shop front scheme in the form of an enhancement grant to improve shop facades. A further €25,000 will provide supports for businesses in Offaly to assist with increasing capacity for customers and queueing by providing weatherproofing for outdoor areas, outdoor furniture and utilising unused space.

€25,000 has also been given to Shannonbridge to enhance the public realm space at the Shannonbridge Tourist

Office and Lock Hous.

"It is vitally important that we increase footfall in rural towns and villages by supporting them to adapt to this ‘new normal’ as a result of COVID-19," Minister Humphreys said.

"This funding will benefit communities by altering the streetscapes so that people can shop, work and socialise safely. I have increased the funding for the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of the €17 million rural package that my Department secured under the July Jobs Stimulus. This means that even more towns and villages will benefit from supports."

Minister Humphreys continued: "Local Authorities throughout the country have been developing creative and innovative proposals to increase footfall and assist businesses in our rural towns and villages.

"This tranche of funding is part of an enhanced €25 million Town and Village Scheme which will continue to rejuvenate rural communities across Ireland.

"Further approvals under this hugely popular scheme will follow in a series of funding rounds that will be announced in the coming weeks. I expect that up to 500 towns and villages will be supported this year under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.”