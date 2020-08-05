Teenager with Midlands address reported missing to gardaí

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Cameron Carlyle who went missing on Sunday, August 2, at approximately 6.15pm. He was last seen in the Cushlawn Dale area of Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Cameron is 16 years old and has a residence in Co Laois.

He is described as being 5’ 2” in height, with short, blonde hair and a slim build. When last seen, Cameron was wearing a black body-warmer jacket with a black hood, grey The North Face tracksuit bottom, a grey top and black runners.

Cameron is also known to frequent the Docklands area of Dublin 2.

Cameron’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.