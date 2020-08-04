Pubs to remain closed as government announces we will not be proceeding to Phase 4

It's bad news for pubs today as Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced they will not reopen on August 10 as was planned, due to an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in recent weeks.

Pubs, bars, hotel bars, night clubs and casinos will remain closed and the number of people attending indoor and outdoor gatherings will remain unchanged.

Furthermore, the Taoiseach has announced that face coverings will be mandatory in shops and shopping centres from August 10.

He also revealed that five destinations, namely Cyprus, Malta, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino, have been removed from the travel green list and that people will have to take the necessary measures when travelling to those countries.