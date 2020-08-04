Double trouble for Offaly driver after being stopped with no tax

A driver in Offaly had their car seized on Monday after being stopped by gardaí.

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit using their ANPR technology system in Daingan stopped a vehicle after being alerted that the vehicle was not taxed.

The driver was checked on the Garda Mobility App and shown to also be disqualified.

The vehicle was seized and a court date arranged for the driver at Tullamore District Court.