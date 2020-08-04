Farm machinery stolen from Offaly property

Gardaí are investigating a theft of farm machinery from a property in Offaly last month.

Side and top covers of a Welger RP200 baler similar to that pictured were stolen from a baler in Cloghan.

The incident happened between July 15 and July 31.

Gardaí believe the parts were stolen for use on a similar machine and are asking anyone offered them for sale to contact Birr Garda Station.